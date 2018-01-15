18-year-old critically shot in north Huntsville

Huntsville police say an 18-year-old male was critically injured in a shooting on Valley Park Drive on Jan. 15, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

An 18-year-old is fighting for his life after a shooting in north Huntsville.

Huntsville police say the shooting happened at about 5:45 p.m. Monday. The victim was found in the street at Valley Park Drive and Teton Circle.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the weapon was a handgun and several shots were fired.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

This was Huntsville's second shooting on Monday. Another male was critically injured in a shooting on Marinawoods Drive.

