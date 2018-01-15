Guntersville residents celebrate MLK Day

Guntersville residents gathered to remember and honor the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

People took time to discuss the legacy of King Monday morning in Guntersville, but after that they put it into action.

A panel discussion focused on the life and legacy of King and how his philosophy would apply today. People from several generations were represented.

It wasn't all talk. People then moved to the Lakeview Community and began a neighborhood cleanup.

They also went to the Clothing Pantry and planted flowers.

For many people here, King's legacy is about what you do for others.

"Doing something for others by giving back. We're all here for a reason and I think that reason is to help out fellow man and I think a big part of what Dr. King was doing was trying to be of service to people, not just black people but to all people," said Greg Hundley.

Hundley said he hopes everyone will take some time of their day to give back to their own communities.

