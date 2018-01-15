Sand Mountain representative to sponsor vicious dogs law

Recent dog attacks have prompted officials in northeast Alabama to take action through the legislature. Law enforcement officers want and need new legal ways to deal with the growing problem.

One lawmaker hopes to introduce a bill that would make pet owners responsible for dog attacks. Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter said he's heard the calls from residents wanting more action. He hopes that the bill will now make pet owners more responsible.

Recent dog attacks in Jackson and in Marshall counties have now gotten the attention of state officials. The attacks each killed one person and injured another.

Ledbetter said he's working with other members of the delegation and the district attorneys in Jackson and DeKalb counties to come up with tougher laws when it comes to vicious dogs.

Ledbetter said the key is for the bill to make the pet owners responsible for the actions of their animals. He said that can come in the form of fines and jail time for owners.

"I think it's going to let people know across the state know that if you're raising these type dogs you need to keep it where it can't get out in the public. Certainly, if you do, and they hurt somebody you are going to be held accountable," said Ledbetter.

Ledbetter said he plans to d rop the bill in the legislature in the next two weeks.

