Sand Mountain representative to sponsor vicious dogs law

A First Alert Weather Day throughout the day on Tuesday up until 9 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
A First Alert Weather Day throughout the day on Tuesday up until 9 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Madison police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the weekend shooting at Country Inn & Suites on Westchester Drive.More >>
Madison police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the weekend shooting at Country Inn & Suites on Westchester Drive.More >>
The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday has inspired many to dedicate the late Civil Rights activist's birthday to a day of service. One organization is using his legacy to give back to 1,000 kids in Selma and Montgomery.More >>
The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday has inspired many to dedicate the late Civil Rights activist's birthday to a day of service. One organization is using his legacy to give back to 1,000 kids in Selma and Montgomery.More >>
A Franklin County man is dead and his wife is in custody after a shooting late Saturday.More >>
A Franklin County man is dead and his wife is in custody after a shooting late Saturday.More >>
Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.More >>
Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.More >>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.More >>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
It’s only January, but there are some very important reasons to file your taxes early this year.More >>
It’s only January, but there are some very important reasons to file your taxes early this year.More >>
The crime scene is near the intersection of South Paraham Road at Charlotte Highway in York. Multiple sheriff deputies, Emergency Medical Services and fire officials are on scene.More >>
The crime scene is near the intersection of South Paraham Road at Charlotte Highway in York. Multiple sheriff deputies, Emergency Medical Services and fire officials are on scene.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>
The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.More >>
The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.More >>
Three deputies and one officer are in the hospital after a shooting on Monday night.More >>
Three deputies and one officer are in the hospital after a shooting on Monday night.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>