Teen dead, juvenile charged following south Huntsville shooting

Huntsville police say a male was critically injured in a shooting on Marinawoods Drive on Jan. 15, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

The teenage victim from a shooting in south Huntsville Monday has died. And police announced new charges in the case Thursday.

The Madison County Coroner's Office confirms 17-year-old Brandon Thornton died of his injuries at Huntsville Hospital Wednesday.

Thornton was shot on Marinawoods Drive near Hobbs Road Monday afternoon. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said a juvenile was taken into custody after the shooting Monday and charged with attempted murder. The suspect was charged with murder on Thursday. The suspect's identity has not been released.

Police have not yet given any information on what led to the shooting.

This was one of two shootings in Huntsville on Monday. An 18-year-old was critically injured on Valley Park Drive.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48