Teen dead, juvenile charged following south Huntsville shooting - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Teen dead, juvenile charged following south Huntsville shooting

Huntsville police say a male was critically injured in a shooting on Marinawoods Drive on Jan. 15, 2018. (Source: WAFF) Huntsville police say a male was critically injured in a shooting on Marinawoods Drive on Jan. 15, 2018. (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

The teenage victim from a shooting in south Huntsville Monday has died. And police announced new charges in the case Thursday.

The Madison County Coroner's Office confirms 17-year-old Brandon Thornton died of his injuries at Huntsville Hospital Wednesday.

Thornton was shot on Marinawoods Drive near Hobbs Road Monday afternoon. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said a juvenile was taken into custody after the shooting Monday and charged with attempted murder. The suspect was charged with murder on Thursday. The suspect's identity has not been released.

Police have not yet given any information on what led to the shooting.

This was one of two shootings in Huntsville on Monday. An 18-year-old was critically injured on Valley Park Drive.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Brandon: Clear skies with temperatures approaching 50° for Friday

    Brandon: Clear skies with temperatures approaching 50° for Friday

    Friday, January 19 2018 5:06 AM EST2018-01-19 10:06:51 GMT

    Another cold morning out there today, but this is the last of that! Temperatures this morning are into the mid to upper teens and low 20s, but the wind chill is pretty much nonexistent because we have a light wind from the south at 2 mph. 

    More >>

    Another cold morning out there today, but this is the last of that! Temperatures this morning are into the mid to upper teens and low 20s, but the wind chill is pretty much nonexistent because we have a light wind from the south at 2 mph. 

    More >>

  • Snow Day in the Valley: January 16, 2018

    Snow Day in the Valley: January 16, 2018

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:42 PM EST2018-01-16 17:42:11 GMT
    (Source: Shannon Anderson)(Source: Shannon Anderson)

    School and business closures led to a morning of fun in the snow for some across the Tennessee Valley. These are some of our favorite shots of the day so far. You can send us your own photos/video by posting them to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and including the #WAFF48 tag. Alternatively, you can upload your pictures here: http://pix.waff.com/ Limestone County, Ala. - Commission Turning white at Ingall's Harbor. pic.twitter.com/2fPc270aS5 — Decatur Parks & Rec ...

    More >>

    School and business closures led to a morning of fun in the snow for some across the Tennessee Valley. These are some of our favorite shots of the day so far. You can send us your own photos/video by posting them to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and including the #WAFF48 tag. Alternatively, you can upload your pictures here: http://pix.waff.com/ Limestone County, Ala. - Commission Turning white at Ingall's Harbor. pic.twitter.com/2fPc270aS5 — Decatur Parks & Rec ...

    More >>

  • Teen arrested in Madison hotel shooting

    Teen arrested in Madison hotel shooting

    Monday, January 15 2018 4:38 PM EST2018-01-15 21:38:53 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Madison police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the weekend shooting at Country Inn & Suites on Westchester Drive.

    More >>

    Madison police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the weekend shooting at Country Inn & Suites on Westchester Drive.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly