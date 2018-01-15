Male critically injured in south Huntsville shooting

A First Alert Weather Day throughout the day on Tuesday up until 9 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Madison police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the weekend shooting at Country Inn & Suites on Westchester Drive.
The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday has inspired many to dedicate the late Civil Rights activist's birthday to a day of service. One organization is using his legacy to give back to 1,000 kids in Selma and Montgomery.
A Franklin County man is dead and his wife is in custody after a shooting late Saturday.
Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.
