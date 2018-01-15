Male critically injured in south Huntsville shooting

Huntsville police say a male was critically injured in a shooting on Marinawoods Drive on Jan. 15, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

A shooting investigation is underway in south Huntsville.

Police say a male was shot on Marinawoods Drive near Hobbs Road Monday afternoon. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no known suspect at this time.

Police have not yet given any other information.

This was one of two shootings in Huntsville on Monday. An 18-year-old was critically injured on Valley Park Drive.

