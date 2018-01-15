Body found in Lawrence County, TN; sheriff's office investigating

The body of 37-year-old Dustin Sanker was found in wooded area of Lawrence County. (Source: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a wooded area on Long Branch Road in the area of Leoma in reference to a body being found on January 14.

Investigator identified the body as 37-year-old Dustin Lee Sanker of Madison, TN. Investigators say Sanker is a native of Lawrence County and spent a considerable amount of time in Madison, TN.

Sanker's body was sent to the state medical examiner for an autopsy.

The Sheriff Department’s investigation into the death is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this death is encouraged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department 931-762-3626 or the Criminal Investigation Division 931-762-1608.

