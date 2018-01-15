Crews battle house fire in Hazel Green on Ready Section Road

Crews are battling a house fire Hazel Green on Ready Section Road. The fire happened around 3:30 on Monday morning.

Investigators tell us no one was inside the home during the fire.

#BREAKING crews battling a house fire on Ready Section Road in Hazel Green @waff48 pic.twitter.com/FPQ38i2xYR — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) January 15, 2018

At this time, they don't don't know what caused the fire or where it started.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office, HEMSI and Hazel Green Fire all responded to the scene.

The American Red Cross is on the scene. This fire is under investigation.

