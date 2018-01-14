Wife charged with shooting, killing husband in Franklin County

Madison police are investigating an overnight shooting at Country Inn & Suites on Westchester Drive.More >>
Madison police are investigating an overnight shooting at Country Inn & Suites on Westchester Drive.More >>
A Franklin County man is dead and his wife is in custody after a shooting late Saturday.More >>
A Franklin County man is dead and his wife is in custody after a shooting late Saturday.More >>
Lows will again fall into the teens to lower 20s by Monday morning.More >>
Lows will again fall into the teens to lower 20s by Monday morning.More >>
Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.More >>
Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.More >>
Passengers are having to deboard their plane after it went off a taxiway at Nashville International Airport on Friday morning.More >>
Passengers are having to deboard their plane after it went off a taxiway at Nashville International Airport on Friday morning.More >>
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.More >>
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.More >>
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.More >>
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.More >>
A gunman who held a small boy boy hostage in standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.More >>
A gunman who held a small boy boy hostage in standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.More >>