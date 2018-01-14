Wife charged with shooting, killing husband in Franklin County

A Franklin County man is dead and his wife is in custody after a shooting late Saturday.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said the call came in at about 11:30 p.m. They responded to a home on Ethan Avenue in the Oak Hill subdivision just south of Russellville.

58-year-old Michael Cody was found with fatal gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His wife, 58-year-old Connie Mae Cody, was arrested and charged with murder. Oliver said she shot her husband twice.

Oliver said they are still investigating what led to the shooting, but they believe it may have stemmed from an ongoing domestic situation.

Oliver said the couple just moved there from Wisconsin a few weeks ago.

Cody's bond has not been set at this time.

