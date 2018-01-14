Teen arrested in Madison hotel shooting

A First Alert Weather Day throughout the day on Tuesday up until 9 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
A First Alert Weather Day throughout the day on Tuesday up until 9 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Madison police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the weekend shooting at Country Inn & Suites on Westchester Drive.More >>
Madison police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the weekend shooting at Country Inn & Suites on Westchester Drive.More >>
The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday has inspired many to dedicate the late Civil Rights activist's birthday to a day of service. One organization is using his legacy to give back to 1,000 kids in Selma and Montgomery.More >>
The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday has inspired many to dedicate the late Civil Rights activist's birthday to a day of service. One organization is using his legacy to give back to 1,000 kids in Selma and Montgomery.More >>
A Franklin County man is dead and his wife is in custody after a shooting late Saturday.More >>
A Franklin County man is dead and his wife is in custody after a shooting late Saturday.More >>
Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.More >>
Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.More >>
Two parents were arrested after police discovered that 13 people were being held captive in their California home, shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in filthy conditions, officials said Monday.More >>
Two parents were arrested after police discovered that 13 people were being held captive in their California home, shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in filthy conditions, officials said Monday.More >>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >>
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.More >>
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.More >>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.More >>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
An Army veteran is suing a Veterans Affairs Hospital in Connecticut after he says someone left a scalpel inside him after surgery, and it was only discovered years later, after he suffered from long-term abdominal...More >>
An Army veteran is suing a Veterans Affairs Hospital in Connecticut after he says someone left a scalpel inside him after surgery, and it was only discovered years later, after he suffered from long-term abdominal pain.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>
The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.More >>
The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.More >>
Once again, the Castle High School community is grieving after one of its students was killed.More >>
Once again, the Castle High School community is grieving after one of its students was killed.More >>