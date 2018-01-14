Teen arrested in Madison hotel shooting

Madison police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the weekend shooting at Country Inn & Suites on Westchester Drive.

Detectives have arrested 18-year-old Amari Tivon Hurt of Huntsville. He's charged with attempted murder and first -degree burglary. He was booked into the Madison County Jail with a total bond of $150,000.

Police responded to a room at the hotel sometime before 1 a.m. Sunday. Officers say they learned that four people had been shot. One had potential life-threatening injuries.

The victims were treated at Huntsville Hospital.

Police have not said what led to the shooting. The investigation is still ongoing.

