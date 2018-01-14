4 shot at Madison hotel

Madison police are investigating an overnight shooting at Country Inn & Suites on Westchester Drive.

Police responded to one of the rooms sometime before 1 a.m. Sunday. Officers say they learned that four people had been shot. One had potential life-threatening injuries.

The victims were treated at Huntsville Hospital.

No suspects were announced, but the investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Madison Police Department at 256-722-7190 and ask to speak with a detective.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48