3 people injured in car accident in Athens

WAFF was first on the scene of a serious car accident in Athens Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Elkton Rd. at Swan Creek, just north of Elm St. within the Athens City limits.

Athens City Police Chief Floyd Johnson confirmed that three people were transported from the scene via Medflight to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

We're told the occupants were able to escape before the vehicle caught fire.

No word yet on their conditions.

At this time authorities have not determined the cause of the accident. They remain at the scene conducting an investigation.

