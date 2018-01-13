Woman injured when vehicle collides with train

One person was injured when a vehicle collided with a train at the intersection of Main St. and County Road 33 in Hollywood around 1 p.m. Saturday.

The woman, who police say is in her 70s, was extricated from her flipped vehicle and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No word yet on her condition.

The intersection will remain blocked for the next several hours as officials conduct an investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48