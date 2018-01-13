Woman injured when vehicle collides with train - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Woman injured when vehicle collides with train

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
(Source: Hollywood Police Department) (Source: Hollywood Police Department)
HOLLYWOOD, AL (WAFF) -

One person was injured when a vehicle collided with a train at the intersection of Main St. and County Road 33 in Hollywood around 1 p.m. Saturday. 

The woman, who police say is in her 70s, was extricated from her flipped vehicle and taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

No word yet on her condition. 

The intersection will remain blocked for the next several hours as officials conduct an investigation. 

