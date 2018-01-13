Missing senior alert canceled for Orange Beach man

Update:

Missing Senior Alert for James “Jim” Ernest Spear Jr. cancelled. He has been located and is safe. #alafusioncenter — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) January 13, 2018

Previous:

The Orange Beach Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 72-year-old James “Jim” Ernest Spear, Jr. who left his residence on Wednesday, January 10, heading to Huntsville.

His last known location is Talladega, Alabama on the same date.

Officials say Spear suffers from a condition that may impair his judgment.

Spear may be traveling in a red 2012 Suzuki Equator pick up truck bearing Alabama tag # 5AW1376.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of James “Jim” Spear, Jr, please contact the Orange Beach Police Department at (251) 981-9777 or call 911.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48