Festival of the Cranes in Decatur this weekend

Calling all bird lovers. The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge Complex in Decatur is hosting the 2018 Festival of the Cranes Saturday and Sunday.

Thousands of Sandhill cranes, the endangered Whooping cranes, as well as ducks, geese, bald eagles and other wildlife will be there in the fields around the Visitor Center and Observation Building.

On top of the bird-watching, this free event also features storytelling, photography workshops, music, live raptors, children activities and films.

This year the Auburn University Southeastern Raptor presentations will take place at the Princess Theater in downtown Decatur. Shuttle service between the Visitor Center and Princess will be available for a nominal fee.

