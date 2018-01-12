Woman donates over 500 dresses to thrift store that funds indigent hospice care

Abbie Lusk donated more than 500 dresses to the Hospice of Marshall County Thrift Store. (Source: WAFF)

A woman is donating more than 500 dresses to a Guntersville thrift shop that funds indigent hospice care.

Abbie Lusk said she just wants to give back after the organization helped her family more than five years ago.

The gift is already giving back. Officials say a group home came and got six dresses for their prom.

The Hospice of Marshall County Thrift Store is now selling formal dresses at reduced prices thanks to Lusk and her family on Friday. Lusk said they gave them in honor of her sister Anna who died in 2012. Anna spent nearly two months in hospice care at Hospice of Marshall County.

Before Anna died, Hospice of Marshall County surprised the family by having professional pictures taken of Anna and her daughter who was graduating high school. They also gave them a plate with the pair's handprints.

The Lusk family never forgot that. So five years later when the family closed its formal wear business in Arab, they donated the remaining dresses to the thrift store that funds Hospice of Marshall County.

Lusk said her niece and family cherish the gifts every day.

"If you go in her house the plate is on the fireplace with the pictures so it's all still all in her life. The pictures of her in her graduation robe, it's all there. She still has every bit of it. Some of the stuff, the pictures are at my parent’s house. I didn't just benefit Alicia. It benefited my parents," she said.

Lusk said that her niece is doing well that she is now in her first year of pharmacy school.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48