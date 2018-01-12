Teacher Appreciation Weekend at US Space & Rocket Center

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is giving educators a special salute this weekend.

Teacher Appreciation Weekend will be at the Space & Rocket Center Saturday through Monday. Teachers with school identification can receive free general admission for themselves and one guest for the museum.

Teachers can also sign up to attend a free workshop called “Environmental Control Life Support System (ECLSS): ISS Water Purification Challenge,” on Monday from 11 a.m. to noon. This workshop provides a hands-on lesson plan for classrooms to allow teachers and students to filter water like an astronaut. Teachers who attend the session will receive one hour of professional development credit.

Click here for more information on teacher Appreciation Weekend.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48