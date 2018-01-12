Car slams into house on Perennial Way in Madison

A car slammed into a house in the 200 block of Perennial Way just before 7 o'clock on Friday morning in Madison.

Alabama State Troopers say a 24-year-old male ran through a stop sign and crashed into the bedroom of the house.

According to State Troopers, a 24-yr-old man ran a stop sign and went into the house. One person was inside the home. Thankfully, no one was injured @waff48 — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) January 12, 2018

Only one person was in the car and one person was inside the house.

State troopers, HEMSI, Monrovia fire, and @mcsosheriffAL working a car into a house scene. This is on Perennial Way. @waff48 pic.twitter.com/hFxXJJhKCi — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) January 12, 2018

State troopers, HEMSI and the Madison County Sheriff's Department are all on the scene.

No one was injured.

