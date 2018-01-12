Car slams into house on Perennial Way in Madison

With a First Alert Weather Day in effect Friday, area schools and government offices may be impacted.More >>
With a First Alert Weather Day in effect Friday, area schools and government offices may be impacted.More >>
The Toyota-Mazda hybrid plant will become the latest vehicle manufacturing facility to call Alabama home.More >>
Gadsden police have arrested a fifth teenager in the murder of an 18-year-old on Thursday night.More >>
Governor Kay Ivey announced Tuesday the Alabama School of Cyber and Engineering – it’s a magnet school to be established in Huntsville.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.More >>
Walmart said it is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers and handing out bonuses. The announcement came as the company also confirmed it is closing dozens of Sam's Club warehouse stores.More >>
Gonzalo Montoya Jiménez was reportedly found in his cell around 8 a.m. and was believed dead for nearly four hours until he started making noise on the autopsy table.More >>
Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist.More >>
The little girl was alone in the unlocked car for around 30 minutes, authorities say.More >>
The family had moved into a new home where they couldn’t keep the dog.More >>
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.More >>
The incident happened before 2 p.m. on the 4100 block of Carlyle Drive.More >>
