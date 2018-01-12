Car slams into house on Perennial Way in Madison - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Car slams into house on Perennial Way in Madison

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
MADISON, AL (WAFF) -

A car slammed into a house in the 200 block of Perennial Way just before 7 o'clock on Friday morning in Madison.

Alabama State Troopers say a 24-year-old male ran through a stop sign and crashed into the bedroom of the house.

Only one person was in the car and one person was inside the house.

State troopers, HEMSI and the Madison County Sheriff's Department are all on the scene.

No one was injured. 

