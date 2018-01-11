Huntsville City Council approves development agreement on Toyota-Mazda plant

The Huntsville City Council went over the timeline for the Toyota-Mazda deal on Jan. 11, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

On Thursday night,the Huntsville City Council passed a development agreement for the billion dollar Toyota-Mazda deal.

Huntsville is pledging $320 million in incentives, which helped drive in that $1.6 billion project. The incentives are broken down by direct and nondirect deal incentives.

The nondirect incentives are existing projects being fast-tracked under this new deal. The direct incentives amount over $90 million and will come from money the city borrows and from taxes generated by future development on the site.

The state is providing approximately $380 million in incentives, including a 10-year jobs credit worth more than $90 million and investment credits worth $210 million.

Limestone County is also expected to offer an incentive package that is expected to be outlined next week.

Toyota-Mazda is estimated to bring a 20-year return on investment of $5.6 billion.

Plant being paid for by selling bonds, TIF districts. Basically: debt borrowed paid for my future taxes coming in from the development — McKinley Strother (@mckinleystv) January 12, 2018

WHATS NEXT: Site acquisitions, site prep, facility construction (4th Q of 2018), completion in 2020, ribbon cutting & operations in 2021 @waff48 pic.twitter.com/EIT0CrAq1Y — McKinley Strother (@mckinleystv) January 12, 2018

State investing $380M compared to local $320M — McKinley Strother (@mckinleystv) January 12, 2018

JUST IN: local incentive breakdown includes 20-year tax abatement, on-site rail assistance, and $68M site investment pic.twitter.com/NUkhFU76p3 — McKinley Strother (@mckinleystv) January 12, 2018

Project fast facts on Toyota-Mazda deal. Numbers crunched by city and state. Says we will see ‘windfalls’ of investment pic.twitter.com/hWxvqgmdkU — McKinley Strother (@mckinleystv) January 12, 2018

$5.3B expected to come from deal alone, not adding the additional businesses that may pop up. Mayor Battle calls it a ‘slam dunk’ for region. — McKinley Strother (@mckinleystv) January 12, 2018

