Huntsville City Council approves development agreement on Toyota-Mazda plant

Friday is now a First Alert Weather Day! Latest data coming in is trending towards a faster changeover to snow and wintry mix.More >>
With a First Alert Weather Day in effect Friday, area schools and government offices may be impacted.More >>
The Toyota-Mazda hybrid plant will become the latest vehicle manufacturing facility to call Alabama home.More >>
Gadsden police have arrested a fifth teenager in the murder of an 18-year-old on Thursday night.More >>
Governor Kay Ivey announced Tuesday the Alabama School of Cyber and Engineering – it’s a magnet school to be established in Huntsville.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.More >>
The incident happened before 2 p.m. on the 4100 block of Carlyle Drive.More >>
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.More >>
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.More >>
