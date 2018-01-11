Kyle Wright excited for Braves training

Kyle Wright is poised for his very first training camp with the Braves organization. The former Buckhorn and Vanderbilt Commodores standout is excited about the opportunity.

"It's kind of been a dream come true,” said Wright, who visited the WAFF 48 News studio on Thursday.

“Ever since the day I got drafted, it took me a little bit for it to sink in, and once I got integrated into the pro game, I realized It's just a game. I've learned to enjoy it and soak in every moment," he said.

Wright, on most accounts, is one of the Braves' top prospects coming into the 2018 season.

“You just got to try and embrace it. It's kind of cool to be looked at as one of those players, but I also realize there are other good players in the Braves organization that kind of push you and help you become a better player, kind of keep you humble and hopefully progress up the ladder," he said.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48