Huntsville MLK parade canceled due to weather

The city of Huntsville has canceled its annual MLK parade scheduled for Saturday.
Huntsville is included in a Winter Weather Advisory that will last from Friday morning through Saturday.
There is no plan to reschedule the parade at this time.
