Huntsville MLK parade canceled due to weather

By William McLain, Digital Content Manager
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

The city of Huntsville has canceled its annual MLK parade scheduled for Saturday.

Huntsville is included in a Winter Weather Advisory that will last from Friday morning through Saturday.

There is no plan to reschedule the parade at this time.

