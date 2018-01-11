Huntsville MLK parade canceled due to weather

The city of Huntsville has canceled its annual MLK parade scheduled for Saturday.



Huntsville is included in a Winter Weather Advisory that will last from Friday morning through Saturday.



[READ MORE: Winter Weather Advisory for snow, freezing rain and ice chances Friday]



There is no plan to reschedule the parade at this time.



[LIST: School Closings & Delays]



Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48