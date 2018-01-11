Gas leak forces Athens homeowners to evacuate near Pitts Boulevard

Athens Fire and Rescue Chief Bryan Thornton said a contractor struck a 6-inch gas line owned by American Midstream on Thursday morning. Homes in the area of Pitts Boulevard and U.S. 31 have been evacuated.

[TAP TO WATCH DURING LIVE NEWSCAST]

Officials tell us access to the Tanner Crossroads area at U.S. 31 and Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road is open. Both north and southbound lanes of U.S. 31 and east and west lanes of Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road are open. However, drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

We have a crew en route to the scene and will provide more information as soon as it is available.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48