Athens gas leak capped, repairs underway

Homeowners have been allowed back to their homes following a gas leak scare in Athens.



A contractor struck a 6-inch gas line owned by American Midstream on Thursday morning. Homes in the area of Pitts Boulevard and U.S. 31 were evacuated.

The line has since been closed while repairs are being made.

Service should be restored by Thursday night.

