Athens gas leak capped, repairs underway

Friday is now a First Alert Weather Day! Latest data coming in is trending towards a faster changeover to snow and wintry mix.More >>
With a Winter Weather Advisory in effect overnight for parts of the Tennessee Valley, area schools and government offices may be impacted.More >>
Gadsden police have arrested a fifth teenager in the murder of an 18-year-old on Thursday night.More >>
Governor Kay Ivey announced Tuesday the Alabama School of Cyber and Engineering – it’s a magnet school to be established in Huntsville.More >>
In her State of the State address Tuesday evening, Gov. Kay Ivey announced a new statewide school destined for Huntsville.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.More >>
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.More >>
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.More >>
Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says an immigration working group is just "five white guys.".More >>
Emotions remain high across Robeson County and will for awhile, as the entire community is healing from the loss of a 9-year-old boy and his older brother.More >>
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.More >>
The incident happened before 2 p.m. on the 4100 block of Carlyle Drive.More >>
A Baton Rouge judge has refused to sign a warrant to arrest a juvenile shown on video abusing dogs.More >>
