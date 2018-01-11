Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Decatur

Decatur police confirm a pedestrian was killed on Beltline Road near Modaus Road early Thursday.

Police say 58-year-old Lou Hopper of Decatur was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Alabama 67 when she was struck by a 2004 Ford Ranger. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened, sometime before 5:41 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48