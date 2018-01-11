Delays expected near Beltline Road in Decatur after fatal wreck - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Delays expected near Beltline Road in Decatur after fatal wreck

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

Decatur police tell us one person is dead after a wreck on Beltline Road in Decatur near Modaus Road in front of Jack's Restaurant. 

Police tell us delays are expected in that area.

Use Danville Road or Spring Avenue as alternate routes. 

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly