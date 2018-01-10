New state magnet school to be established in Huntsville

Governor Kay Ivey announced Tuesday the Alabama School of Cyber and Engineering – it’s a magnet school to be established in Huntsville.

Models have been set across the state. It started in Mobile with the school of math and science, and then expanded to Birmingham with the school of fine arts.

"Now the governor is investing in what she knows Huntsville is so famous for,” said Pat Sullivan, Vice President of Cyber Huntsville.

“That’s our engineering workforce and the cyber capabilities we have in this town."

With the University of Alabama in Huntsville and a major research park, Sullivan said it's a natural fit.

The goal is to begin classes in August 2020.

"Currently there are more than 2,200 open cybersecurity jobs in Huntsville. What we want to do is create a pipeline that will help fill not only those jobs, but jobs across our state, and encourage folks to work on the national level," Sullivan said.

Sullivan added there are cyber and engineering programs on the local level North Alabama that prove there are students who would be interested in the school.

For example, Matthew Rogers went to high school in Huntsville, went on to Auburn University, and now, he's won a 2018 Rhodes Scholarship to study cybersecurity at Oxford.

"We want to continue to foster an environment that can help those young folks who have a desire to work in cyber and engineering to give them the best education we possibly can, and get going with what the governor’s talking about on ‘strong start, strong finish’ education,” he said.

Planners are still scouting potential locations for where the Alabama School of Cyber and Engineering will be located.

