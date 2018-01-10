Sound of Music Ticket Giveaway

THE HILLS ARE ALIVE!
A new LIVE production of The Sound of Music is coming to the Von Braun Center in Downtown Huntsville.
You have a chance to win a family four pack of tickets to see the award winning play on January 27, 2018.
Let this beloved musical steal your heart with fun, love and laughter.
1414 North Memorial Parkway
Huntsville, AL 35801
(256) 533-4848
