Authorities investigating mail thefts in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation of stolen mail in the Paint Rock Valley community.

Though the incident was reported locally to the JCSO on Tuesday, but sheriff’s officials say it’s a federal crime that can come with federal time.

Sheriff's officials say they received a call from the post office in the area that a mail carrier had discovered opened mail along her route.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen says it was determined that mail from several mailboxes had been stolen along a roughly eight-mile track along Hwy. 65 from Hwy. 72 through the Paint Rock Valley.

Harnen says Postal Service officials are still trying to determine what may have been stolen.

The chief deputy says people should be proactive when it comes to their mail.

"At your earliest convenience try to get your mail out of your mailbox. Every day when you come home grab your mail. Don't wait two or three days and let it sit there because if it's something of value somebody is liable to grab it," said Chief Deputy Harnen.

Chief Harnen says people also need to be on the lookout for strange vehicles going up to mailboxes in these rural areas and if so to report that to the Sheriff's Office.

