Gov. Ivey announces cyber technology school coming to Huntsville

In her State of the State address Tuesday evening, Gov. Kay Ivey announced a new statewide school destined for Huntsville.

"Tonight, I am announcing, the formation of the Alabama School of Cyber-Technology and Engineering, which will be based in Huntsville," she said. "This school will prepare some of our state's highest-achieving students to enter the growing fields of cyber technology and engineering. Just as Huntsville has always been on the leading edge of the rocket and aerospace industries, the Alabama School of Cyber-Technology and Engineering will ensure that Alabama students are at the forefront of today’s emerging technologies."

Ivey did not go into further plans about this school.

WAFF 48 News is working to learn more about the plans.

I’m announcing the formation of the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering, which will be based in Huntsville. — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) January 10, 2018

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center has a camp for this field, but this will be the first school in state dedicated to emerging cyber technologies.

Alabama already has two other statewide schools dedicated to specialties. The Alabama School of Fine Arts is in Birmingham. The Alabama School of Mathematics & Science is in Mobile. They are residential high schools.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48