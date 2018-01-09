Albertville plans to break ground on new rec center complex in 2018

The city of Albertville is in the final stages of making their new $50 million recreational complex a reality.

Building a $50 million dollar recreational complex is a huge undertaking, but city leaders say that's not the only project on their plate.

The planning phase for the new recreational complex in Albertville is winding down, and city leaders say the bidding process could begin sometime in the spring with a mid-summer construction time frame.

The city is adding ballfields, tennis courts, an indoor and outdoor pool, as well as a new top notch recreational center.

It's made possible by a new one cent sales tax.

While the rec project will be the biggest project for the city in 2018, council president Nathan Broadhurst said infrastructure is also on the list.

"Beginning this spring you'll start to see considerable resurfacing and pavement improvements all through town. We issued enough in this bond to hopefully pave about half of the city's streets within the next year or two," said Broadhurst.

Broadhurst said when they start construction on the rec center complex it's expected to take approximately 18 to 24 months to complete.

