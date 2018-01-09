Family dog rescued from Limestone County house fire

A dog named Marley was rescued from a house fire on Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road on Jan. 9, 2018. (Source: City of Athens)

Cats may be the ones with nine lives, but one local dog got an extra shot at life Tuesday morning.

A family's dog, named Marley, was trapped in a house fire on Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. Athens firefighters cleared the house where a bedroom burned only to discover Marley still was inside.

Athens Fire and Rescue Chief Bryan Thornton said firefighters went into the home and felt for the dog. One of them found an unresponsive Marley and carried the dog to his fellow firefighters. The crew administered oxygen with a dog-sized mask.

Marley blinked, then sat up.

The dog was greeted by hugs from the family.

“We are glad this had a happy ending because at first, Marley was not moving,” said Thornton.

Athens Fire and rescue notes that the address is outside of the city limits, They responded as mutual aid for Tanner and South Limestone volunteer fire departments.

