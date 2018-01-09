Toyota-Mazda plant coming to Limestone County, will bring 4,000 jobs

A major manufacturing plant is reportedly coming to north Alabama.

The Birmingham Business Journal first reported the location of the development.

The Toyota-Mazda manufacturing site will be located in Limestone County and bring an estimated 4,000 jobs, according to the report.

.@bhambizjrnl sources: North Alabama chosen for Toyota-Mazda plant, creating 4000 jobs & $1.6 billion plant https://t.co/UI2QK6ysHo pic.twitter.com/r8cdgacKLb — Lindsey Connell WAFF (@Lindseyreporter) January 9, 2018

The $1.6 billion plant would arrive just after a recent million-dollar investment into Toyota's existing manufacturing space in Huntsville.

The exact location of the proposed facility is not yet known.

WAFF 48 News is working to obtain an official announcement from Toyota.

Rumors flying that Alabama has won the Toyota-Mazda Plant with 4,000 good jobs. Unconfirmed reports say we have won the multi-billion plant in No. Alabama to build Toyota Corollas and Mazda crossovers. Alabama and North Carolina had made the short list

https://t.co/FNC7DbgG77 pic.twitter.com/0rku50aCCR — Auditor Jim Zeigler (@jimzeigler) January 9, 2018

