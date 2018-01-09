Toyota-Mazda plant coming to Limestone County, will bring 4,000 - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Toyota-Mazda plant coming to Limestone County, will bring 4,000 jobs

A major manufacturing plant is reportedly coming to north Alabama.

The Birmingham Business Journal first reported the location of the development.

The Toyota-Mazda manufacturing site will be located in Limestone County and bring an estimated 4,000 jobs, according to the report.

The $1.6 billion plant would arrive just after a recent million-dollar investment into Toyota's existing manufacturing space in Huntsville.

The exact location of the proposed facility is not yet known.

WAFF 48 News is working to obtain an official announcement from Toyota.

