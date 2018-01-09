Toyota-Mazda plant coming to Huntsville, bringing 4,000 jobs

A major manufacturing plant is coming to Huntsville and Limestone County.



Governor Kay Ivey joined officials from Toyota and Mazda to make the official announcement on Wednesday afternoon.



The $1.6 billion plant, which will be built on a TVA Megasite in Limestone County, will create up to 4,000 jobs. Production is expected to begin by 2021.



“The partnership between Toyota and Mazda will expand innovative automotive manufacturing in Alabama,” Governor Ivey said. “Their decision to locate this new facility in Huntsville is a testament to the talented workforce in our state. We are proud that this partnership puts Alabama on the forefront of technology in this dynamic global industry.”

The Birmingham Business Journal first reported the announcement of the development.

State and local officials say this new venture with Toyota & Mazda is a game-changing project that will set the pace of the future for the two companies. Toyota looking forward to working with all surrounding communities to grow pic.twitter.com/BUIegUSJLg — Lindsey Connell WAFF (@Lindseyreporter) January 10, 2018

"This is a multi-generational impact," said Limestone County Commissioner Mark Yarbrough. "Initially you are talking 4,000 jobs... this goes on for 40-50 years. This effects our children and grandchildren."



[WATCH: Limestone Co. Commissioner on impact of new vehicle plant]

The facility, which will be located just north of the Old Greenbrier Restaurant, will span across 3,000 acres. The plant will manufacture the Toyota Corolla and a new Mazda electric crossover vehicle.



"The scale is so massive. You are talking about creating over 2,000 construction jobs over the next three years," said Yarbrough.

Home sweet home…Alabama will be the site of our new joint venture with @MazdaUSA. Our 2nd plant in the state and 11… https://t.co/A3QDmsG6J5 — Toyota USA (@Toyota) January 10, 2018

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle stated the announcement ups Alabama's reputation in the automotive industry.



“With this announcement, our world changes overnight,” Battle said. “Toyota and Mazda, two of the world’s most innovative automakers, have created a legacy project that will provide jobs for decades to come for Huntsville and Alabama. It vaults Alabama to the top as an industry leader in producing the next generation of cars that will power our nation.”



"Pushing the edge of technology is what Huntsville does," Battle added. ""The celebration today is just the beginning of the hard work, and we'll all face that hard work together and as a team."

Toyota CEO says Alabama was first state where he stayed as a Boy Scout in his first extended stay away from home "thanks to famous Southern hospitality, my first stay in America was a success and still special to me today" — Jonathan Hardison (@FOX6Hardison) January 10, 2018

The $1.6 billion plant would arrive just after a recent million-dollar investment into Toyota's existing manufacturing space in Huntsville.

For Toyota, this joint-venture plant will be its 11th U.S. manufacturing facility.





