Toyota-Mazda plant coming to Huntsville, bringing 4,000 jobs

A major manufacturing plant is coming to Huntsville and Limestone County.

Governor Kay Ivey joined officials from Toyota and Mazda to make the official announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

The $1.6 billion plant, which will be built on a TVA Megasite in Limestone County, will create up to 4,000 jobs. Production is expected to begin by 2021.

“The partnership between Toyota and Mazda will expand innovative automotive manufacturing in Alabama,” Governor Ivey said. “Their decision to locate this new facility in Huntsville is a testament to the talented workforce in our state. We are proud that this partnership puts Alabama on the forefront of technology in this dynamic global industry.”

The Birmingham Business Journal first reported the announcement of the development.

"This is a multi-generational impact," said Limestone County Commissioner Mark Yarbrough. "Initially you are talking 4,000 jobs... this goes on for 40-50 years. This effects our children and grandchildren."

The facility, which will be located just north of the Old Greenbrier Restaurant, will span across 3,000 acres. The plant will manufacture the Toyota Corolla and a new Mazda electric crossover vehicle.

"The scale is so massive. You are talking about creating over 2,000 construction jobs over the next three years," said Yarbrough.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle stated the announcement ups Alabama's reputation in the automotive industry.

“With this announcement, our world changes overnight,” Battle said. “Toyota and Mazda, two of the world’s most innovative automakers, have created a legacy project that will provide jobs for decades to come for Huntsville and Alabama. It vaults Alabama to the top as an industry leader in producing the next generation of cars that will power our nation.”

"Pushing the edge of technology is what Huntsville does," Battle added. ""The celebration today is just the beginning of the hard work, and we'll all face that hard work together and as a team."

The $1.6 billion plant would arrive just after a recent million-dollar investment into Toyota's existing manufacturing space in Huntsville.

For Toyota, this joint-venture plant will be its 11th U.S. manufacturing facility.

 

