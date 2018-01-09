WATCH: Panel discussion on opiate addiction

A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A north Alabama 2-year-old fighting for his life in Birmingham's children's hospital.More >>
A north Alabama 2-year-old fighting for his life in Birmingham's children's hospital.More >>
Carai Cortez struck a sport utility vehicle head-on in May 19, 2016, killing Alexa Hannig, her 3-year-old son, Hayden, and her boyfriend, Ben Johnson.More >>
Carai Cortez struck a sport utility vehicle head-on in May 19, 2016, killing Alexa Hannig, her 3-year-old son, Hayden, and her boyfriend, Ben Johnson.More >>
MidCity Huntsville is bringing a new entertainment venue to town.More >>
MidCity Huntsville is bringing a new entertainment venue to town.More >>
Alabama halted the execution of an inmate who had argued that his veins were too damaged for lethal injection, because medical staff did not think they could connect the intravenous line by the time the death...More >>
Alabama halted the execution of an inmate who had argued that his veins were too damaged for lethal injection, because medical staff did not think they could connect the intravenous line by the time the death warrant...More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
When you drive south on Interstate 65, somewhere between Glendale and Sonora, Kentucky, you just might see Houdini. But in a blink he'll probably be gone, just like his namesake Houdini.More >>
When you drive south on Interstate 65, somewhere between Glendale and Sonora, Kentucky, you just might see Houdini. But in a blink he'll probably be gone, just like his namesake Houdini.More >>
Graham lied in honor Wednesday and part of Thursday in Washington, where he counseled presidents and others over more than 60 years.More >>
Graham lied in honor Wednesday and part of Thursday in Washington, where he counseled presidents and others over more than 60 years.More >>
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said 45 arrests were made in an operation to root out suspected child predators and are trying to identify about 30 other potential suspects.More >>
Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said 45 arrests were made in an operation to root out suspected child predators and are trying to identify about 30 other potential suspects.More >>
According to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, the fawn's mass was 35 pounds and the python weighed 31.5 pounds.More >>
According to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, the fawn's mass was 35 pounds and the python weighed 31.5 pounds.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
The cold case operation to find new evidence connected to the 1998 disappearance of Traci Kegley turned up "potential evidence" on the fourth day. The evidence, officials say, must be evaluated by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.More >>
The cold case operation to find new evidence connected to the 1998 disappearance of Traci Kegley turned up "potential evidence" on the fourth day. The evidence, officials say, must be evaluated by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.More >>