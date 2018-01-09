Free screening, panel discussion of opiate documentary tonight - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Free screening, panel discussion of opiate documentary tonight

MADISON, AL (WAFF) -

There will be a free screening and panel discussion of the documentary "Chasing the Dragon-The Life of an Opiate Addict."

The event will be on March 1 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Bob Jones High School auditorium. We will stream the panel discussion live in this story.

[TAP TO WATCH IF ON A MOBILE DEVICE]

The film and panel discussion are meant to raise awareness of drug abuse and the profound downward spiral that can be caused by opiate addiction. The film's content has been provided by real people who abused opiates or whose children abused opiates. The objectives of the panel discussion are to interact with the community about the content covered in the film and to integrate ideas to be proactive in the fight against drug abuse.

This program is presented by FBI Birmingham Citizens Academy Alumni Association, the Birmingham Division of the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The viewing and panel discussion will be moderated by WAFF 48 News anchor Liz Hurley. WAFF 48 News is an official media sponsor.

All registered attendees will receive a complimentary DVD copy of the film. This is limited to one free copy per household.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Register here at Eventbrite.

The documentary contains strong language and graphic images.Viewer discretion is advised.

