Free screening, panel discussion of opiate documentary on March 1

Rain will return on Saturday. Expect widespread rain by 9 a.m. Saturday. It will last most of the day before tapering off during the evening.More >>
Rain will return on Saturday. Expect widespread rain by 9 a.m. Saturday. It will last most of the day before tapering off during the evening.More >>
A ground search ensued that lasted about four hours and covered approximately six miles, ending a few hundred yards east of Hays Mill Road where the suspects were caught in a hunting stand/shoot house.More >>
A ground search ensued that lasted about four hours and covered approximately six miles, ending a few hundred yards east of Hays Mill Road where the suspects were caught in a hunting stand/shoot house.More >>
Just before 2 p.m. Friday, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported via Twitter that two juvenile students had been arrested for making terrorist threats.More >>
Just before 2 p.m. Friday, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported via Twitter that two juvenile students had been arrested for making terrorist threats.More >>
Huntsville Police have made an arrest in connection to a bank robbery at the Woodforest National Bank this week.More >>
Huntsville Police have made an arrest in connection to a bank robbery at the Woodforest National Bank this week.More >>
A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018. The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...More >>
A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018. The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>