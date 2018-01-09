Randolph School campus dismisses early due to flu

Randolph School campus has dismissed students early due to the flu.

The Head of School, Jay Rainey sent a notification to parents explaining the situation and made sure to emphasize the early dismissal and closure decisions do not affect students on the Drake Avenue campus, who should continue their school days Tuesday and Wednesday as scheduled.

In light of unusually high rates of faculty and student absence and early dismissal in the Upper School today due to sickness, the school day will end today at 11:35 am on the Garth Road campus ONLY. Lunch will not be served on the Garth Road campus, and all after-school activities have been canceled for Upper School students. Staff will remain on the Garth Road campus through the early afternoon as parents make transportation arrangements for their children. Please contact Sandy Mullins at (256) 799-6122 if your Upper School student will need to remain on the Garth campus beyond 1:00 pm.

No Upper School classes or after-school activities will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, January 10, as we take appropriate measures to sterilize our classrooms and other facilities on the Garth Road campus and provide our students and teachers time to get well.

These early dismissal and closure decisions do NOT affect students on the Drake Avenue campus, who will continue their school days today and tomorrow as scheduled.

Please take every precaution to keep your children well during this unusually active flu season. Please do not send children to school when they are not feeling well and might expose other students to illness.

I will be back in touch with further updates should any be necessary. Thank you as always for your partnership in helping us to provide safe and healthy learning environments for your children.