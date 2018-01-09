New Market woman killed in Winchester Road wreck

Authorities confirm a New Market woman was killed in a head-on collision on Winchester Road Tuesday morning.

Alabama State Troopers say 30-year-old Amber Zamarah Sliger was killed when the 2016 Dodge Dart she was driving crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2018 Volvo tractor trailer. Sliger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor trailer driver was not injured.

The crash occurred at about 7:15 a.m. on Winchester Road and County Lake Road.

