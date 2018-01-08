Limestone County deputies nab escapee in matter of minutes

Limestone County deputies are being applauded for their quick work to nab a work release inmate on the run.

He was spotted and arrested in Tanner after state officials say he took off from his job site in a stolen car.

His capture played quickly out once an alert went out over police radios in surrounding counties.

In a matter of minutes, Limestone County sheriff's deputies caught an escapee behind the wheel of a stolen car.

They had just received an alert to be on the lookout for Glenn Ardizone when they spotted him driving on Highway 31, pulled him over and got him into custody.

“Any time an inmate does something desperate, like leave the county and try to get away, you don't really know what they're capable of if they run into a tight situation so it's really critical at that point that law enforcement get that person back into custody as soon as possible. In this case, within five minutes is about as good as you can expect,” said deputy Stephen Young with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Ardizone is a state inmate doing time for theft at the Decatur Work Release Center. On Saturday afternoon, he decided to take off from his job site in Colbert County.

Officials say Ardizone was working at Ameripride in Tuscumbia when he left in one of their company vehicles. He made it about fifty miles to Tanner before he was caught several hours later.

It's not clear where he was going or what his escape plan entailed. He’s been serving a 20 year sentence on a 2011 first-degree theft of property conviction out of Mobile County.

He now has new charges of escape and theft of property.

Officials say the case sheds light on just how effective it can be when local law enforcement agencies share key information with each other as quickly as possible.

“It's good work on behalf of multiple agencies when they can pass along that information in a timely enough manner that it gets taken care of without that person being a risk to the public any longer than necessary,” Young said.

