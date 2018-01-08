Economy boost: Businesses cashing in on the big game

For fans, the big game is a chance for a fun evening out. But for bars, restaurants and sports stores, it's a chance to cash in.

Dick's Sporting Goods is planning ahead for extended hours.

"As soon as the game’s over, doors will open and fans will come in. Once traffic slows down, we’ll close down and reopen at 6 a.m. so folks can stop in on the way to work to get gear," said Darla Enoch with Dick’s Sporting Goods.

WAFF 48 News asked to see some of the gear, but they said they're not showing anyone until the game is over.

"We’ll have all the official locker room tee’s and hats right here in the store for fans to get," Enoch said.

If the Crimson Tide gets a "W," Academy Sports + Outdoors will also open immediately after the game.

But let's talk about before and during the game. Straight to Ale brewing is prepping their game specials.

"We’ll show the game at 7 on all the TVs, we’ll have a projection screen in the speakeasy," John Jattuso with Straight to Ale said.

They plan to have a signature drink made just for tonight's game and a pizza and wings special.

Salty Nut Brewery has a free chili bar and beer specials tonight. And Furniture Factory Bar and Grille is offering a free buffet and showing the game on all their TVs. Below the Radar will have a beer special as well.

