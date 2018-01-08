Adoptable dog has a one of a kind smile

Meet Zipper!

She’s approximately 7-8 years old, fully house trained, great with other dogs and children, and she loves treats—oh, and she has a smile you’ll never forget!

Zipper is currently up for adoption at Huntsville Animal Services in Huntsville, Ala.

They don’t know what caused her jaw abnormality, but despite her unusual looks, she’s completely healthy and has no problems eating.

Click here to learn more about Zipper or any of the other adoptable pets at Huntsville Animal Services.

