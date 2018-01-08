Local charity helps grant couples wishes right before holidays

A really tough year for the Ford family of Huntsville, they were in and out of hospitals not sure if they'd get to spend the holidays together.

Meet Olan and Connie, a couple whose love some would say much like their last name is built “Ford Tough.”

They’ve been married 10 years.

Olan fixes cars at his auto shop, while Connie runs the business. But these days things have slowed down for Olan.

In October of 2016, Olan got very sick and was rushed to the hospital. He had sepsis, the body's extreme response to an infection.

Fast forward to August of this year, he was back in the hospital for the same infection. Olan ended up with both of his legs amputated.

"It was scary because at that point I didn't know what would happen. The doctors even told him, a lot of people don't make it through this but he has,” Connie said.

As with most things in life, they don't come easy.

As Olan got better, the tough part was finding him the special bed he needed. That is until recently.

"Insurance did not pay for a bed. I was asked to call Christmas Charities. I called them and said, 'I know you don't have what I need.' They said, "Well what do you need Mrs. Ford?' I said a hospital bed with a specialty mattress...she said come on down and get it,” Connie added.

The bed was delivered to their North Huntsville home just in time for the holidays–giving them the Christmas they missed last year.

While things haven't been easy getting to this point, she says she'll tell anyone that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.

"Getting ready to fall a little in the process, but getting back up on your feet. And I'm stronger than ever. All the goodness and all the hardships, we've overcome them. And we will continue to overcome them,” Connie said.

Christmas Charities partnered with Waste Not to make this Christmas wish come true.

Waste Not is a nonprofit that never expects anything in return.

