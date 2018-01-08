My Take - Distracted Driving

Put your cell phone down!

Making a phone call while driving is legal, it may not be a good idea, but….. it is legal. However, texting, emailing or instant messaging is not. I live about 20 miles from work. Now this is no scientific experiment but as I drive to and from home it’s alarming to see the number of drivers that are use cell phones while they drive. This phone usage thing while driving seems to be epidemic. Because text, emailing or instant messaging requires visual, manual, and cognitive attention from the driver, it’s one of the most dangerous distractions.

No one wants to get in a wreck….or worse yet….. hurt or kill someone. But everyone thinks the same thing, “This will only take a second so I’ll quickly use my phone” and that’s when tragedy occurs. You’re regretful, sad, mad at yourself and you’d love to take it back but you can’t.

It’s a brand new year. Do yourself, and others, a favor and stop using your phone while driving. It could very well be the best decision you make this year if it avoids a tragedy you created by illegally using your cell phone.

I’m Dave Thomason, that’s my take, what’s yours?