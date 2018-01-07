Police investigating shooting death of Florence man

Police in Sheffield are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old Florence man that occurred around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the man was killed in what they believe was a dispute over child custody.

Police reportedly have three people in custody for questioning, but no arrests have been made.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

