Arrest made in Sheffield shooting death

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson confirms a suspect has been arrested in weekend shooting death of a Florence man.

Williamson said Chance Boddie Thompson, 35, of Florence was arrested Monday and charged with manslaughter. He was arrested in Lauderdale County then transferred to the Colbert County Jail.

Thompson is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Chad Edwin Gardner. It happened at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East 17th Street in Sheffield.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a confrontation between the two over custody of Gardner's children. Thompson was dating the children's mother.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48