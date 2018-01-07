Thursday school delays & closings - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Thursday school delays & closings

(WAFF) -

 A number of area schools are closed or delayed Thursday due to winter weather.

WAFF 48 News will continue to update this story with the latest closures and delays.

SCHOOLS DELAYED THURSDAY:

  • Albertville City Schools - 2-hour delay
  • Arab City Schools - 2-hour delay
  • Athens Bible School - starts at 10 a.m.
  • Athens City Schools - 2-hour delay
  • Boaz City Schools - 2-hour delay
  • Cullman County Schools - 2-hour delay
  • Decatur City Schools - 2-hour delay
  • Decatur Heritage Christian Academy - Lower school starts at 10 a.m. Upper school starts at 9:45 a.m.
  • DeKalb County Schools - 2-hour delay
  • Gadsden State Community College - opens at 11 a.m.
  • Hartselle City Schools- 2-hour delay
  • Huntsville City Schools - 1-hour delay (Buses on 1-hour delay, breakfast available)
  • Guntersville City Schools - 2-hour delay
  • Jackson County Schools - 2-hour delay
  • Lincoln Academy - 1-hour delay
  • Madison City Schools - 2-hour delay
  • Madison County Schools - 2-hour delay
  • Marshall County Schools - 3-hour delay
  • Northwest-Shoals Community College - opens at 11 a.m.
  • Valley Fellowship Christian Academy - 1-hour delay

SCHOOLS CLOSED THURSDAY:

  • Colbert County Schools
  • Fayetteville City Schools
  • Florence City Schools
  • Franklin County, AL Schools
  • Giles County, TN Schools
  • Muscle Shoals City Schools
  • Lauderdale County Schools
  • Lawrence County Schools (afternoon activities may resume at 3 p.m.)
  • Legacy Christian Academy in Killen
  • Limestone County Schools
  • Lincoln County, TN Schools
  • Mars Hill Bible School
  • Morgan County Schools - closed (All afternoon school activities will be permitted after 3 p.m. w/caution)
  • Russellville City Schools
  • Sheffield City Schools
  • Shoals Christian School (nursery/day care for babies under 3 will be open)
  • St. Joseph Regional Catholic School in Florence
  • Riverside Christian Academy
  • Tuscumbia City Schools

[PICTURES: Snow Day in the Valley: January 16, 2018]

BUSINESS CLOSURES & DELAYS:

  • DeKalb County Senior Centers closed
  • Franklin County Courthouse - opens at noon
  • Madison County DHR opens at noon
  • Marshall Space Flight Center opens at 10 a.m. (liberal leave in effect)

****Because of the holiday on Monday and severe weather on Tuesday and Wednesday, we're hearing reports that garbage collection services may be delayed. 

