FIRST ALERT: Wednesday Closings & Delays

With a First Alert Weather Day in effect Wednesday, area schools and government offices may be impacted.

WAFF 48 News will continue to update this story with the latest closures and delays.



SCHOOLS CLOSED WEDNESDAY:

Alabama A&M University

Albertville City Schools

Arab City Schools

Athens Bible School

Athens City Schools

Athens State University

Bethel Baptist School

Boaz City Schools

Calhoun Community College

Colbert County Schools

Columbia College

Cornerstone Christian Academy

Country Day School (Huntsville)

Cullman County Schools

Decatur City Schools

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy

DeKalb County Schools

Drake State Community and Technical College

Etowah County Schools

Fayetteville City Schools

Florida Institute of Technology

Florence City Schools

Fort Payne City Schools

Franklin County Schools

Gadsden State Community College

Giles County Schools

Guntersville City Schools

Grace Lutheran School

Hartselle City Schools

Heritage Christian University

Huntsville City Schools

Kilby School

Lauderdale County Schools

Lawrence County Schools

Legacy Christian Academy

Limestone County Schools

Lincoln Academy

Lincoln County Schools

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy

Jackson County Schools

Madison Baptist Academy

Madison City Schools

Madison County Schools

Mars Hill Bible School

Marshall County Schools

Morgan County Schools

Muscle Shoals City Schools

Northeast Alabama Community College

Northwest Shoals Community College

Oakwood University

Riverhill School

Riverside Christian Academy

Russellville City Schools

Scottsboro City Schools

Sheffield City Schools

Shoals Christian School

Snead State Community College

St. Joseph's Regional Catholic School

Tuscumbia City Schools

University of Alabama in Huntsville

University of North Alabama & Kilby

Valley Fellowship Christian Academy

Wallace State Community College

Westminster Christian Academy

GOVERNMENT CLOSURES WEDNESDAY:

Colbert County Courthouse

DeKalb County Offices

Franklin County Courthouse

Lauderdale County Courthouse

Lauderdale County DHR

Limestone County Courthouse

Jackson County Courthouse

Madison County DHR

Madison County Courthouse

Marshall County Courthouse (Opens at 10AM)

Morgan County Courthouse

NACOLG Transit

Redstone Arsenal



BUSINESS CLOSURES WEDNESDAY:

All Women’s OBGYN

The Ark of Madison County

DeKalb County Senior Centers

EarlyWorks Children's Museum

Franklin Homes

Huntsville Madison Senior Center (Gurley, Madison, New Hope, New Sharon, New Market)

Intrinsic Balance Chiropractic and Health Services

Refer to Huntsville Hospital website for detailed list of closures

Madison Adult Day Care Center

Madison Meals on Wheels

Madison Primary Care

Marshall Space Flight Center

Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama

Robbins LLC (No 3rd shift Thursday, No first shift Wednesday)

Paul Mitchell the School

Tyson Foods Albertville Processing

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

White's Hand Wash & Detail

DELAYS:

Avalon Medical Center in Muscle Shoals opening at noon

Big Cove Christian Academy - classes begin at 11 a.m.

The Orthopaedic Center opens at 1 p.m. for patients, staff reports at noon

Mesker Door - first shift delayed to 7 a.m.

Redstone Federal Credit Union - all branches opening at 11 a.m,.

UAB Huntsville Regional Medical Campus opening at noon

YMCA Heart of the Valley - all branches open at noon (after school care cancelled)

