FIRST ALERT: Wednesday Closings & Delays

With a First Alert Weather Day in effect Wednesday, area schools and government offices may be impacted.

[TUESDAY is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for snow and ice]

WAFF 48 News will continue to update this story with the latest closures and delays.

SCHOOLS CLOSED WEDNESDAY:

  • Alabama A&M University
  • Albertville City Schools
  • Arab City Schools
  • Athens Bible School
  • Athens City Schools
  • Athens State University
  • Bethel Baptist School
  • Boaz City Schools
  • Calhoun Community College
  • Colbert County Schools
  • Columbia College
  • Cornerstone Christian Academy
  • Country Day School (Huntsville)
  • Cullman County Schools
  • Decatur City Schools
  • Decatur Heritage Christian Academy
  • DeKalb County Schools
  • Drake State Community and Technical College
  • Etowah County Schools
  • Fayetteville City Schools
  • Florida Institute of Technology
  • Florence City Schools
  • Fort Payne City Schools
  • Franklin County Schools
  • Gadsden State Community College 
  • Giles County Schools
  • Guntersville City Schools
  • Grace Lutheran School
  • Hartselle City Schools
  • Heritage Christian University
  • Huntsville City Schools
  • Kilby School
  • Lauderdale County Schools
  • Lawrence County Schools
  • Legacy Christian Academy
  • Limestone County Schools
  • Lincoln Academy
  • Lincoln County Schools
  • Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
  • Jackson County Schools
  • Madison Baptist Academy
  • Madison City Schools
  • Madison County Schools
  • Mars Hill Bible School
  • Marshall County Schools
  • Morgan County Schools
  • Muscle Shoals City Schools
  • Northeast Alabama Community College
  • Northwest Shoals Community College
  • Oakwood University
  • Riverhill School
  • Riverside Christian Academy
  • Russellville City Schools
  • Scottsboro City Schools
  • Sheffield City Schools
  • Shoals Christian School
  • Snead State Community College
  • St. Joseph's Regional Catholic School
  • Tuscumbia City Schools
  • University of Alabama in Huntsville
  • University of North Alabama & Kilby
  • Valley Fellowship Christian Academy
  • Wallace State Community College
  • Westminster Christian Academy

[PICTURES: Snow Day in the Valley: January 16, 2018]


GOVERNMENT CLOSURES WEDNESDAY:

  • Colbert County Courthouse
  • DeKalb County Offices
  • Franklin County Courthouse
  • Lauderdale County Courthouse
  • Lauderdale County DHR
  • Limestone County Courthouse
  • Jackson County Courthouse
  • Madison County DHR
  • Madison County Courthouse
  • Marshall County Courthouse (Opens at 10AM)
  • Morgan County Courthouse
  • NACOLG Transit
  • Redstone Arsenal
     

BUSINESS CLOSURES WEDNESDAY:

  • All Women’s OBGYN
  • The Ark of Madison County
  • DeKalb County Senior Centers
  • EarlyWorks Children's Museum
  • Franklin Homes
  • Huntsville Madison Senior Center (Gurley, Madison, New Hope, New Sharon, New Market)
  • Intrinsic Balance Chiropractic and Health Services 
  • Refer to Huntsville Hospital website for detailed list of closures
  • Madison Adult Day Care Center
  • Madison Meals on Wheels
  • Madison Primary Care
  • Marshall Space Flight Center
  • Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama
  • Robbins LLC (No 3rd shift Thursday, No first shift Wednesday)
  • Paul Mitchell the School
  • Tyson Foods Albertville Processing
  • U.S. Space & Rocket Center
  • White's Hand Wash & Detail

DELAYS:

  • Avalon Medical Center in Muscle Shoals opening at noon
  • Big Cove Christian Academy - classes begin at 11 a.m.
  • The Orthopaedic Center opens at 1 p.m. for patients, staff reports at noon
  • Mesker Door - first shift delayed to 7 a.m.
  • Redstone Federal Credit Union - all branches opening at 11 a.m,.
  • UAB Huntsville Regional Medical Campus opening at noon
  • YMCA Heart of the Valley - all branches open at noon (after school care cancelled)

