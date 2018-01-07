FIRST ALERT: School Closings & Delays

With a Winter Weather Advisory in effect overnight for parts of the Tennessee Valley, area schools and government offices may be impacted.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for NE Alabama through Noon Monday. Expect pockets of freezing rain and sleet to develop after midnight. Some light ice accumulation is possible for Monday AM commute. #alwx @waff48 pic.twitter.com/M4EPMr3vGQ — Eric Burke WAFF 48 (@WEATHERmanBURKE) January 7, 2018

Delayed

Cornerstone Christian Academy: 3-hour delay

DeKalb County Schools: 3-hour delay

Etowah County Schools: 3-hour delay

Fort Payne City Schools: 3-hour delay

Gadsden City Schools: 3-hour delay

Jackson County Schools: 3-hour delay

DeKalb County Offices: 2-hour delay, will open at 10 a.m.

