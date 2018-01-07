FIRST ALERT: School Closings & Delays - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

FIRST ALERT: School Closings & Delays

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(WAFF) -

With a Winter Weather Advisory in effect overnight for parts of the Tennessee Valley, area schools and government offices may be impacted. 

Delayed 

Cornerstone Christian Academy: 3-hour delay 

DeKalb County Schools: 3-hour delay 

Etowah County Schools: 3-hour delay 

Fort Payne City Schools: 3-hour delay 

Gadsden City Schools: 3-hour delay 

Jackson County Schools: 3-hour delay 

DeKalb County Offices: 2-hour delay, will open at 10 a.m. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly