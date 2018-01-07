Elderly woman dies in Tuscumbia house fire

An elderly Tuscumbia woman died in a fire in her mobile home Sunday morning.

Tuscumbia Fire Chief Rodney McAnally confirms the 69-year-old woman's death.

The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Chief McAnally says smoke inhalation is the likely cause of death.

