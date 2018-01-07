Elderly woman dies in Tuscumbia house fire - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Elderly woman dies in Tuscumbia house fire

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TUSCUMBIA, AL (WAFF) -

An elderly Tuscumbia woman died in a fire in her mobile home Sunday morning. 

Tuscumbia Fire Chief Rodney McAnally confirms the 69-year-old woman's death. 

The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the blaze. 

Chief McAnally says smoke inhalation is the likely cause of death. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly