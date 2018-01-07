New Hope man arrested for murdering his father

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest has been made in the murder of 55-year-old Anthony Ray Jones.

Jones had not been seen since Dec. 19, following an altercation between him and his son, Eric Ray Jones, 32, of New Hope.

During the investigation, deputies spotted Eric Jones driving and detained him on unrelated warrants.

He was taken to the Criminal Investigations Divisions to be interviewed, at which time he reportedly confessed to the murder of Anthony Jones.

Eric Ray Jones was charged with murder and booked into the Madison County Jail, where he is being held on a $76,000 bond.

