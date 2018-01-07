North Alabama contractor arrested again on new charges

The contractor at the center of an investigation by local and state authorities now faces more charges.

Charlie McCall, 64, of Madison, also known as “Mac,” was arrested again on Saturday by Huntsville Police on two counts of theft by deception.

A Huntsville woman says she paid Smith more than $170,000 to overhaul her home on Riley Road but now, the project has come to a screeching halt.

City officials say he did not have the proper credentials.

A stop work order posted on the front of the house dated November 30 by the city’s inspection department says “unlicensed contractor” on the bottom. Smith was arrested by Huntsville police and charged with Home Repair Fraud – 1st Offense, which is a misdemeanor.

“It was reported last month after the victim made multiple payments to him for a home renovation project. He failed to complete the work and that's why he was charged,” said Lt. Stacy Bates.

The city building department also cited Smith for performing work without the proper licenses, according to Huntsville Director of Inspections Randy Cunningham.

Another stop work order was placed on the home on January 3 by the Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board which lists Smith’s name and states: “The records of the Board reflect that you are not a state licensed residential home builder, as required by the home builders licensure law.”

“I have a shell of a house. I have a shell of a garage and a mess,” said the homeowner, M Powell. “It's emotional and financial violation of a 77 year old single female.”

When asked about Powell’s project, Mac Smith said it's all a misunderstanding that he's looking to get resolved quickly. He denied the allegations of fraud and improper licensing.

The Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board is working with Huntsville Police, the Madison County District Attorney's Office, and the City Building Department on the case.

Officials urge those using an engineer or general contractor or land surveyor for a project to ask for their credentials and make sure that they come from the appropriate licensing board. If you have problems, contact the respective board and officials can advise you from there about what additional steps to take.

